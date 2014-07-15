PREMIERE: English Dogs – Turn Away From The Light video

British punk-metal crew English Dogs are poised to release a brand new studio album, The Thing With Two Heads, via Candlelight Records on July 28th. To get a taste of what these legendary riff-wielders sound like these days, we are proud to exclusively unveil their brand new video, Turn Away From The Light.

Directed by Wes Orshoski, who is best known for co-directing and producing the brilliant Lemmy: 49% Motherf*cker, 51% Son Of A Bitch, it’s a rowdy slab of snot-encrusted heaviness that bodes well for the rest of the album, which drummer Pinch has described as “an angry bastard of a record”. Sounds like our kind of thing.

Find out more on English Dogs here.