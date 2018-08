Metal Hammer faves and Yorkshire riff merchants Black Moth are dropping their new album Condemned To Hope in September, but to get you excited we've got dibs on the new video.

Ahead of the album release on 15th September, the band are playing a few dates around the UK. Get your arse along to these!

3rd July: The Barfly, London (single launch/XFM Xposure night)

18th July: Truck Festival, Oxford

1st August: Y Not Festival, Derby

Pre-order the album here now!