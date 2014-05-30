Premiere: Beartooth - Relapsing

Melodic metalcore mob Beartooth have unveiled another newie from their upcoming and, we suspect, pretty bloody good debut, Disgusting.

The fast-rising Ohio natives made a big splash on these shores with their recent stint supporting Of Mice & Men and Issues, and look set to be one of the year’s biggest new bands. With tracks like Relapsing in tow, we don’t have any issue with that at all. Check out Relapsing below:

Disgusting is out June 9 via Red Bull Records. Pre-order it here (via iTunes here). Beartooth also recently released the video for similarly ace newie Beaten In Lips, which you can check out below: