Premiata Forneria Marconi to headline RoSfest 2018

Italian veterans PFM – Premiata Forneria Marconi – have been confirmed as headliners for RoSfest 2018.
The festival will take place at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on May 4-6, 2018, with Flor De Lotto, District 97, Cell 15, Perfect Beings, Shadow Merchant, Special Providence and Barock Project all previously added to the bill.
Organisers say: “We’re thrilled to announce that legendary Italian progressive rock band Premiata Forneria Marconi have been signed for the 2018 edition of the Rites Of Spring festival. They are obviously signed as headliners and will be the band that concludes the festival on Sunday, May 6.
“A concert with PFM has always been an engaging and rewarding experience and many of their live albums are as highly regarded as their most popular studio productions.”
PFM will release their new album titled Emotional Tattoos on October 27 via InsideOut Music and recently revealed two versions of their track Central District (Quartiere Generale) in both English and Italian.
PFM have a number of tour dates coming up in Italy, Netherlands, Japan, Mexico and the US – with a Brazilian tour to be announced in due course.
Emotional Tattoos is now available for pre-order.
Premiata Forneria Marconi Emotional Tattoos tracklist
- We’re Not An Island
- Morning Freedom
- The Lesson
- So Long
- A Day We Share
- There’s A Fire In Me
- Central District
- Freedom Square
- I’m Just A Sound
- Hannah
- It’s My Road
Premiata Forneria Marconi 2017⁄2018 tour dates
Nov 14: Torino Teatro Colosseo, Italy
Nov 15: Genova Teatro Carlo Felice, Italy
Nov 25: Zoetermeer De Borderij, Netherlands
Dec 01: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy
Dec 02: Varese Teatro Openjobmetis, Italy
Jan 09: Tokyo Billboard Live, Japan
Jan 10: Tokyo Billboard Live, Japan
Jan 11: Osaka Billboard Live, Japan
Jan 31: Bologna Teatro Duse, Italy
Mar 02: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy
Mar 10: Brescia PalaBrescia, Italy
Mar 11: Santa Maria degli Angeli Teatro Lyrick, Italy
Mar 12: Rome Teatro Olimpico, Italy
Mar 13: Napoli Teatro Augusteo, Italy
May 03: Ciudad de Mexico BlackBerry Hall, Mexico)
May 06: Gettysburg Majestic Theater, RoSfest, PA
May 12: Legnano Teatro Galleria, Italy