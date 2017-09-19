Listen to two versions of new PFM track Central District

Premiata Forneria Marconi (PFM) have released two versions of their new track Central District (Quartiere Generale) in both English and Italian.

It’s the first material from the band’s upcoming album Emotional Tattoos, which will arrive on October 27 via InsideOut Music.

The cover artwork was created by by Stefano and Mattia Bonora with art direction by ArtKademy and the concept by Aereostella – and it was revealed as a mural painting in Milan, Italy.

The band say: “On the album cover we can see a spaceship headed by Franz Di Cioccio and Patrick Djivas which leads the fans in unexplored territory.

“The new PFM’s world where music has not only one identity but embraces many different musical genres. Emotional Tattoos is an album which will print feelings on your skin.”

In addition, PFM have announced a run of tour dates which will see them play shows in Italy, Netherlands, Japan, Mexico and the US – with a Brazilian tour to be announced in due course.

Emotional Tattoos is now available for pre-order.

Premiata Forneria Marconi Emotional Tattoos tracklist

We’re Not An Island Morning Freedom The Lesson So Long A Day We Share There’s A Fire In Me Central District Freedom Square I’m Just A Sound Hannah It’s My Road

Sep 29 Modena Piazza Roma, Italy

Sep 30: Montesarchio Piazza San Sebastiano, Italy

Nov 14: Torino Teatro Colosseo, Italy

Nov 15: Genova Teatro Carlo Felice, Italy

Nov 25: Zoetermeer De Borderij, Netherlands

Dec 01: Padova Gran Teatro Geox, Italy

Dec 02: Varese Teatro Openjobmetis, Italy

Jan 09: Tokyo Billboard Live, Japan

Jan 10: Tokyo Billboard Live, Japan

Jan 11: Osaka Billboard Live, Japan

Jan 31: Bologna Teatro Duse, Italy

Mar 02: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Italy

Mar 10: Brescia PalaBrescia, Italy

Mar 11: Santa Maria degli Angeli Teatro Lyrick, Italy

Mar 12: Rome Teatro Olimpico, Italy

Mar 13: Napoli Teatro Augusteo, Italy

May 03: Ciudad de Mexico BlackBerry Hall, Mexico)

May 06, 2018 Gettysburg Majestic Theater, PA

May 12: Legnano Teatro Galleria, Italy

PFM live in London - review