PreHistoric Animals release sci-fi-themed video for Ghostfires

Swedish melodic prog rockers PreHistoric Animals have released a brand new video for Ghostfires, which you can watch in full below. it's taken from the band's upcoming second album The Magical Mystery Machine - Chapter 2, which will be the band's first album to be released through Glassville Music on March 24.

The band are the brainchild of Samuel Granath (drums, keyboards) and Stefan Altzar (guitar, bass and vocals), who wrote and recorded the PreHistoric Animals debut album Consider It A Work Of Art in 2018.

They were joined in 2019 by ex-Pain Of Salvation guitarist Daniel Madgic and bassist Noah Magnusson and played their first shows at ProgPower Europe in 2019 (where word has it they were so good even the food stall closed so they could watch the band!).

Magical Mystery Machine followed in 2020,a sci-fi-inspired conceptual affair centred around characters Cora and Jareth. The duo return for the new album. The band will also play at ProgDreams IX festival in March.

The Magical Mystery Machine - Chapter 2 will be available as a limited edition clear vinyl album, a 2 panel digisleeve compact disc and a digital album.

