Pre-order our exclusive Mark Wilkinson/Fish t-shirt/signed calendar bundle here

We've teamed up with acclaimed Fish and Marillion illustrator and artist Mark Wilkinson to present you this special, limited edition bundle version of Prog that you can’t get anywhere else in the world!

This unique bundle features a signed Mark Wilkinson The Art Of Fish calendar that comes with issue 155 of Prog, a bespoke front cover of the issue and a fantastic Mark Wilkinson-designed Fish t-shirt you won’t be able to buy anywhere else.

There are only 200 bundles available worldwide, and we've opened up pre-order ahead of the actual issue going on sale on Friday, November 22. Pre-order your copy before they’re gone for good!

"It has the harlequin mask which is my logo, and has the Marillion and Fish connection," Mark explains of the t-shirt design. "The tendrils/roots coming out reflect the Feast Of Consequences cover art… the whole design is tied together with a Rorschach Inkblot Test underneath."

Inside the new issue of Prog, Mark says of the former Marillion singer, “I consider Fish to be one of the greatest songwriters and performers this country has ever produced, so it’s going to get emotional out there on the road one last time!”

Also in the new issue of Prog, we say a fond farewell to Fish as he finally ponders his retirement; Tony Levin looks back over his remarkable career in The Prog Interview - did you know he met Peter Gabriel and Robert Fripp on the very same day?; Jethro Tull discuss their love of Christmas, Christmas songs, and, of course, The Jethro Tull Christmas Album; Beardfish tell as all about their recent reformation and Vincent Cavanagh explains what happened to Anathema and his new The Radicant project.

Also in a gift-packed issue there's a great 21-track sampler from those lovely people at GEP Records, too, with a taster from the upcoming IQ album and loads more for you and an Ultimate Rock'n'Roll Quiz eBook too.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-order your exclusive Mark Wilkinson/Fish bundle here and have it delivered straight to your door.