Portuguese Proggers Snowman Release Video For New Single Leave It All Behind

Portuguese modern progressive rock outfit Snowman have released a video for new single Leave It All Behind.

The band feature composer, guitarist and vocalist Pedro Fernandes along with keyboard player Dinis Costa and drummer Fernando Mateus and formed earlier this year. "We have tried to create something new, not by moving away from the influences of each one (Riverside, Steven Wilson and Porcupine Tree) and exploring the musical side of the songs," the band state. "Betting clearly on the melodies and avoiding the complexity of progressive themes but with the delicious and magical touch that only the progressive have."

Leave It All Behind is taken from the band's forthcoming, as yet untitled debut album. You can watch the video below...