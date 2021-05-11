Porcupine Tree to release live 2003 album

Porcupine Tree have announced that they will release a new live album, House Of Blues, Los Angeles 2003. Originally available on Bandcamp, the live recording will be available as a double album on blue vinyl on July 31.

"In the Summer of 2003, we teamed up with Opeth for a co-headlining tour of North America, performing 15 shows in Canada and the USA. This recording captures our set at the House of Blues in Los Angeles on 30th July. We went on first on this particular evening, playing a set of around 90 minutes," the band state. "Mixed for the first time from the multitrack recording, House of Blues Los Angeles 2003 presents the complete performance with the exception of second encore Trains which suffered from issues due to a guitar string break!"

In a flurry of activity, Porcupine Tree also announced that they have revamped their website and also launched a new official YouTube channel.

":The official PT website has been completely redesigned by Crystal Spotlight," the band add. "The new site features the latest news from the band, in-depth discography pages, a video archive and more.

"A new official Porcupine Tree YouTube channel is now live, featuring music videos, live videos and live visual films from the band’s history. Several music videos, including ‘Time Flies’, ‘Fear of a Blank Planet’, ‘Normal’ and more have been visually remastered, with some now available to watch in 4K and HD for the first time."

Pre-order House of Blues Los Angeles 2003.