Porcupine Tree take aim at ego in crazy new video for Rats Return

UK prog rockers Porcupine Tree take direct aim at dictatorial ego and self-interest in their crazy new video for Rats Return, which you can watch below.

The song is taken from Closure/Continuation, the band's first new album since 2009's The Incident, and which will be released through Music For Nations on June 24.

"This song is about those who claim to have the interests of the people at heart, but when it comes down to it there is only ego and self-interest,"explains Steven Wilson. "I find myself reflecting on what sort of person would actually be so driven as to want to rule over a whole nation, and aren't these people by definition the very last people that should be allowed to do so? That rats will always save themselves first."

Porcupine Tree have previously released videos for Harridan, Of The New Day and Herd Culling.

Closure/Continuation will be available as a seven track album on standard CD/double vinyl/coloured vinyl or limited cassette. The deluxe LP version comes on audiophile approved crystal clear vinyl as a 3xLP 45rpm boxset with two bonus tracks; the deluxe CD & Bluray boxset comes with three bonus tracks, instrumental versions, and high resolution 96/24 stereo, 5.1 and Dolby Atmos versions of the album, all housed in an exclusive art book. You can see a product shot below.

Pre-order Closure/Continuation.