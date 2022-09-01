Porcupine Tree reveal new tour film for Herd Culling

Porcupine Tree celebrate their upcoming North and South American tour dates with the release of a new film for the track Herd Culling, which is taken from the band's recently released No. 2 reunion album Closure/Continuation.

Porcupine Tree kick off their US tour dates, the band's first live dates for 12 years, in Toronto's Meridian Hall on September 10.

“For the forthcoming Porcupine Tree tour, a number of new films have been created which we hope many of you will get to experience on a big scale in the context of concert performance," the band say. "As a preview, we have decided to release a “small screen” version of Miles Skarin’s incredible new short film for Herd Culling in advance of the tour. We hope you enjoy.”

“For Herd Culling, we were really excited to be able to test the limits of our small team creatively," adds director Skarin. "We did a lot of research into the mysteries and conspiracy theories around Skinwalker Ranch in Utah and what may/may not be happening there.

“The painstaking process of animating and rendering the Wolf, who we named Tarquin after the title of Porcupine Tree’s first cassette release, alongside building the environments and landscapes of Skinwalker Ranch was incredibly time consuming but we are so proud of the finished result. We believe Herd Culling represents our best animation work to date and we really hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we did making it.”

Porcupine Tree end their North and South American trek in Chile on October 7. They start their European jaunt in Germany on October 21 and play London's SSE Arena in Wembley on November 11.

Porcupine Tree 2022 Tour Dates:

Sep 10: Toronto Meridian Hall, ON, Canada

Sep 12: Laval Place Bell, QC, Canada

Sep 14: Cambridge MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Sep 16: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Sep 17: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Sep 18: Washington The Anthem, DC

Sep 20: Chicago Auditorium Theater, IL

Sep 23: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Sep 25: Denver Bellco Theatre, CO

Sep 28: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Sep 30: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Oct 04: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Oct 07: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 21: Berlin Max Schmelinghalle, Germany

Oct 23: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 24: Milan Forum, Italy

Oct 27: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden

Oct 28: Copenhagen Falkoner Theatre, Denmark

Oct 30: Katowice Spodek Hall, Poland

Nov 02: Paris Zenith, France

Nov 04: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 07: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Nov 09: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Nov 11: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK