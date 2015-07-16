Pop Evil release In Disarray video

Pop Evil have released a video for their track In Disarray.

It’s taken from the band’s fourth album Up, due out on August 21 via eOne Music.

Singer Leigh Kakaty says of the song: “It definitely has a different musical texture than anything we’ve previously released. There’s something that didn’t make us second-guess releasing it as an instant gratification track.”

He adds: “We’re humbled by the success so far, and can’t wait to spread the word with these songs with our live show.”

Up was recorded at Seattle’s London Bridge Studios with producer Adam Kasper. It can be pre-ordered now.

UP TRACKLIST