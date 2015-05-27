Pop Evil head Up for 4th album

Pop Evil will release their fourth album titled Up on August 21, they’ve announced.

The record will be issued via eOne Music and was recorded with producer Adam Kasper who’s previously worked with Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters and Soundgarden.

The Michigan-based band have also announced they’ll release the track Footsteps on June 1

In the latest behind-the-scenes clip from the making of the album, guitarist Dave Grahs reports how satisfying it is when he hears how their music affects people.

He says: “We do hear some of the most moving things about how the music has moved and touched certain people in their lives. I hear stories from people like we’ve saved their lives.

“They’ve contemplated suicide and say, ‘Hey man, you talked me out of that.’ To be part of that is huge.”

Further details on Up will be released in due course.

Pop Evil kick off a European tour later this week and will play the Download festival at Donington Park next month. They’ll then embark on a North American run of dates, including appearances with Nickelback.