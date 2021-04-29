Plenty, featuring Tim Bowness, release video for Forest Almost Burning

Plenty, the early project that featured Tim Bowness immediately prior to his forming no-man with Steven Wilson, have released a video for Forest Almost Burning which you can watch below.

"This was the first ever Plenty track and it was pretty much written and recorded in real time," explains Bowness. "The band sat on a bed in a small flat in St Helens, while I stood up singing through a microphone connected to a Portastudio. The glamour, the glamour! The making of the song seemed effortless and it went by in a flash. Listening to the playback soon after the recording made us commit to being in a band together."

The song is taken from. Enough, a new release that collects two 2021 Plenty ‘lockdown’ projects, plus the first ever release of the band’s original 1980s demos, which will be released on June 25.

Old is a mini-album containing seven contemporary interpretations of 1980s Plenty songs not included on the band's 2018 reunion album. Tom Atherton, Michael Bearpark, Peter Chilvers and Charles Grimsdale guest.



Borrowed is an EP, comprising five covers, which sees the Plenty trio stamp its identity on songs by It’s Immaterial, Suzanne Vega (wherein despair takes a trip to the Euro Disco), The Teardrop Explodes, Kevin Coyne and Hank Williams (in what may be the most English slice of Americana ever!).



Older features seven original Plenty demos from 1986 to 1990. Several pieces include lyrical ideas later used by no-man.

Enough features artwork by Carl Glover and notes from Bowness.

"FAB was one of the first pieces of mine that I sent to Steven Wilson and ended up being on Steven’s compilation album Double Exposure (1988)," Bowness adds. "It was also enough to convince Steven he’d like to work with me. Along with another Plenty track - Life Is Elsewhere (Never Needing) - it became a part of our early No-Man live sets. This is a 2021 'lockdown rerecording. The original demo appears on the special edition of Enough."

Plenty had their debut album, It Could Be Home released through Karisma Records in 2018.

Pre-order CD.

Pre-order digital.