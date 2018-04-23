Listen to debut album from Tim Bowness' pre-No-Man band Plenty

Plenty - It Could Be Home 1. As Tears Go By

2. Hide

3. Never Needing

4. Broken Nights

5. Foolish Waking

6. Strange Gods

7. Every Stranger’s Voice

8. Climb

9. The Good Man

10. It Could Be Home

Plenty, the band featuring Tim Bowness before he formed No-Man with Steven Wilson, have made their debut album It Could Be Home available to stream exclusively with Prog.

Bowness formed the band in 1986 with guitarist Brian Hulse and bassist David K Jones, with the trio getting together again between the spring of 2016 and the summer of 2017 to complete work on the album they had hoped to release three decades ago.

It’ll be released on Friday (April 27) via Karisma Records, but Prog readers can listen to the album in full below.

Bowness tells Prog: “It Could Be Home is a debut album 30 years after the event. It’s the album we’d have wanted to put out at the time we wrote the material in the late 1980s.

“I left Plenty to join Steven Wilson in No-Man and No-Man performed a couple of Plenty pieces in its early live sets. The epic ballad side of Plenty is comparable with aspects of what No-Man went on to do.

“I was genuinely surprised that re-interpreting the melodies, words and mindset of a me more than half my current age wasn’t as difficult as I’d imagined it would be. The band's sound returned without any self-conscious attempts to evoke it and it was a genuinely enjoyable ego-less album to make.”

Bowness adds: “The present day me – hopefully – improved upon my original performances, while the younger me re-introduced ways of singing I’d long ago abandoned but enjoyed reconnecting with.

“Despite the vintage of the material, the experience was firmly rooted in the present and felt as creatively ‘current’ and challenging as anything I’ve done.

“Jacob Holm-Lupo also deserves great credit for his mixing skills and occasional musical additions.”

It Could Be Home is now available for pre-order from the Karisma Records online store.