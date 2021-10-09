Pink Floyd's Animals reimagined by host of prog stars

Members of Yes, King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Dream Theater, Focus, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Moody Blues and more have teamed up for a new recording of Pink Floyd's 1977 album Animals, Animals Reimagined: A Tribute To Pink Floyd, which will be released through Cleopatra Records on November 19.

You can listen to the new version of Dogs below, sung by former Rainbow vocalist Graham Bonnet with Vinnie Moore on guitar, Utopia's Kasim Sulton on bass, Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess on keyboards, and King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto.

Animals Reimagined: A Tribute To Pink Floyd sees the likes of Rick Wakeman, Patrick Moraz, Arthur Brown, Billy Cobham, Al DiMeola and more pay tribute to Pink Floyd with their own take on Animals. Each track of has been completely reimagined with modern production flourishes and tasteful musical additions while staying true to the original album's heady and subtly complex compositions.

You can view the reimagined artwork for the new album below, along with a track breakdown showing who plays what below.

The album will be available on digital and CD, the latter coming with a deluxe 6-panel digipak. An NFT of the artwork will be auctioned for charity later this year.

(Image credit: Cleopatra Records)

Animals Reimagined

1. Pigs On A Wing 1 - Nick van Eede (Cutting Crew) & Martin Barre (Jethro Tull)

2. Dogs - Graham Bonnet (Rainbow), Vinnie Moore (UFO), Kasim Sulton (Utopia), Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater) & Pat Mastelotto (King Crimson)

3. Pigs (Three Different Ones) - James LaBrie (Dream Theater), Al Di Meola, Joe Bouchard (Blue Öyster Cult), Patrick Moraz (The Moody Blues) & Billy Cobham (Mahavishnu Orchestra)

4. Sheep - Arthur Brown, Rick Wakeman (Yes), Jan Akkerman (Focus), David J. (Bauhaus) & Carmine Appice (Cactus/Vanilla Fudge)

5. Pigs On A Wing 2 - Jon Davison (lead vocalist for Yes), Albert Lee & Billy Sherwood (Yes)