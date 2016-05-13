Lemmy on a stamp: German postal service honours late Motorhead icon

The German postal service has released a range of stamps in honour of late Motorhead frontman Lemmy.

The collection came about as the result of a partnership between Deutsche Post and German newspaper the Bild.

A book of 10 of the stamps sells for €10 and will be available via the Bild website – but only in Germany.

The newspaper says: “The German official post office Deutsche Post together with Bild are honouring our beloved late Lemmy Kilmister with an official set of German postage stamps for standard size letter.

“One stamp package contains 10 stamps, 5 Lemmy motives altogether and everyone can compile the stamps the way they like.

“These stamps are limited to 7777 – Lemmy’s lucky seven – and will be available for four weeks only, between May 17 and June 17.”

Bild continues: “A great artist, a gentleman, an honest and loyal person, an icon for many and an inspiration for his fellow artists and fans.”

Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister died in December at the age of 70. The surviving members of the band will perform with Saxon at next month’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods.

Deutsche Post's Lemmy stamp collection

