David Gilmour lines up shows at Rome's Circus Maximus

David Gilmour has announced two shows at Rome’s Circus Maximus this summer.

The Pink Floyd man has added two dates to his Rattle That Lock world tour – July 2 and 3 at Circus Maximus. Tickets cost €60 and go on sale at 10am CET on April 7 via Gilmour’s website.

Gilmour recently confirmed he would be performing two nights at the Pompeii amphitheatre where Floyd played live in 1971.

Last week, Gilmour launched an animated video for his track In Any Tongue, taken from his latest solo album Rattle That Lock.

Apr 04: Chicago United Centre, IL

Apr 06: Chicago Auditorium Building, IL

Apr 08: Chicago Auditorium Building, IL

Apr 10: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Apr 11: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 12: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 25: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jun 25: Wroclaw Freedom Square, Poland

Jun 27: Vienna Schloss Schonbrunn, Austria

Jun 28: Vienna Schloss Schonbrunn, Austria

Jul 02: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy

Jul 03: Rome Circus Maximus, Italy

Jul 07: Pompeii Amphitheatre, Italy

Jul 08: Pompeii Amphitheatre, Italy

Jul 10: Verona Arena Di Verona, Italy

Jul 11: Verona Arena Di Verona, Italy

Jul 14: Stuttgart Schlossplatz, Germany

Jul 16: Paris Chateau De Chantilly, France

Jul 18: Wiesbaden Bowling Green, Germany

Jul 20: Nimes Les Arenes De Nimes, France

Jul 21: Nimes Les Arenes De Nimes, France

Jul 23: Besancon Saline Royale d’Arc Et Senans, France

Jul 27: Tienen Grote Markt, Belgium

Jul 28: Tienen Grote Markt, Belgium

Sep 25: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 28: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 30: London Royal Albert Hall