First pictures from Roger Waters tour rehearsals emerge

As Roger Waters’ kicks off us Us + Them tour tonight at the Sprint Center in Kasnas City, Missouri, pictures have emerged from the dress rehearsal, which was held in front of 1000 family, friends and competition winners at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday.

Waters is joined for this tour by Lucius singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, drummer Joey Waronker, multi-instrumentalist Jon Carin, guitarists Dave “Killer” Kilminster, Jonathan Wilson and Gus Seyffert, plus keyboard player Drew Erickson an saxophonist Ian Ritchie.

The performance is separated into two sets and includes a mixture of tracks from new album Is This The Life We Really Want? - released June 2 - and classic Pink Floyd songs (full set list below).

The show includes the returns of Pink Floyd’s infamous inflatable pig, and a series of images and quotes marking highlights from US President Trump’s term in office so far.

Roger Waters has released three tracks from his new album: Smell The Roses, The Last Refugee and Deja Vu.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Dress Rehearsal Setlist

Set 1:

Speak to Me

Breathe

One of These Days

Time

Breathe (Reprise)

The Great Gig in the Sky

Welcome to the Machine

When We Were Young

Déjà Vu

Picture That

Wish You Were Here

The Happiest Days of Our Lives

Another Brick in the Wall Part 2

Another Brick in the Wall Part 3

Set 2:

Dogs

Pigs (Three Different Ones)

Money

Us and Them

Smell the Roses

Brain Damage

Eclipse

Encore:

Vera

Bring the Boys Back Home

Comfortably Numb

May 26: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

May 28: KFC Yum! Center, KY

May 30: St louis Scottrade Center, MO

Jun 01: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jun 03: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jun 07: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jun 12: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jun 14: Phoenix Gila River Arena, AZ

Jun 16: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Jun 20: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Jun 21: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Jun 24: Seattle Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 03: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 06: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 13: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Jul 16: Atlanta Infinite Energy Arena, GA

Jul 18: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Jul 20: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 23: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 26: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 02: Detroit The Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI

Aug 04: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Aug 08: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 09: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 07: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 11: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 12: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 15: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Sep 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 27: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 28: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 02: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Oct 03: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Oct 06: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Oct 10: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Oct 16: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Oct 24: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Roger Waters - Is This The Life We Really Want? album review