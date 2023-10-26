Pink Floyd announce Special Edition release of Atom Heart Mother

Pink Floyd have announced the release of a special edition of their 1970 album Atom Heart Mother, the band's first ever No. 1 album, through Pink Floyd Records on December 8.

The new reissue, originally released in Japan in 2021, features footage of the Atom Heart Mother suite performed at the Hakone Aphrodite Festival – held beside the Hakone Ashinoko Lake in Japan, on August 6 and 7, 1971 – and was originally released as part of The Early Years box set. The film has been upgraded from a recently discovered original tape. It also includes a behind-the-scenes mini documentary. Hakone Aphrodite was Japan's first international outdoor rock festival.

Atom Heart Mother will be released as a special 2-disc package in a 7-inch gatefold sleeve, containing the Atom Heart Mother album on CD and a Blu-ray disc featuring footage of Atom Heart Mother (Suite) from Hakone Aphrodite Festival. The set also contains some unique memorabilia – a special photo book containing many rare, never-seen-before photos, reproductions of the pamphlet, the poster, the concert ticket, and the flier distributed at the event.

The original 16mm film of this video was discovered in a fan’s garage. The set contains not only the original live footage (with audio taken from the gig at Hakone Aphrodite), but also behind-the-scenes footage of the band, travelling between the airport, the hotel, the press conference, the bullet train and the show set-up.

Pink Floyd also performed Careful With That Axe, Eugene, A Saucerful Of Secrets and Echoes from then-unreleased Meddle album. Sadly, official footage of these has not resurfaced.

You can view a packshot and some images from the Hakone Aphrodite Festival below.

Pre-order Atom Heart Mother Special Edition.

(Image credit: Pink Floyd Records)

(Image credit: Pink Floyd)

(Image credit: Noriaki Nagaya)

(Image credit: Noriaki Nagaya)