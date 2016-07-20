Pierce The Veil announce US tour with Neck Deep, I Prevail

Pierce The Veil have confirmed a North American tour for September and October, with support from Neck Deep and I Prevail.

Vic Fuentes and co will hit the road to continue the promotion of latest album Misadventures, which was released in May. They just completed a run of shows where they performed the album in full.

Fuentes recently told TeamRock how he’d headed out on an AirBnB trip around the US to find inspiration for the follow-up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky.

He said: “Lots of things happened. I was just searching for stories. I wanted it to mean something really deep to me – I didn’t want to just put out a record that was just a bunch of made-up stuff.

“I’ve got so many different inspirations. We like to throw in different things here and there and use the stuff that we love. We’re the kind of band that thrives on these risky moves.”

Tickets go on general sale on July 22 (Friday).

Pierce The Veil, Neck Deep, I Prevail North American tour 2016

Sep 03: San Francisco Warfield, CA

Sep 04: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Sep 06: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Sep 07: Boise Revolution Concert House, ID

Sep 09: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Sep 10: Denver High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 12: Wichita Cotillion Ballroom, KS

Sep 13: Saint Paul Myth Live, MN

Sep 14: Des Monies Flags Event Center, IA

Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 17: Rochester Main Street Armory, NY

Sep 18: Philadelphia Rock Allegiance, PA

Sep 20: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Sep 21: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 23: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Sep 24: Dallas Texas Mutiny, TX

Sep 25: Houston Houston Open Air Festival, TX

Sep 27: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, MO

Sep 28: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Sep 30: Detroit, Chill On The Hill, MI

Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 02: Madison Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 04: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Oct 05: Charlotte Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Oct 07: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 08: Orlando House of Blues, FL

Oct 09: Tampa Jannus Live, FL

Oct 11: San Antonio Backstage Live, TX

Oct 12: Lubbock Lonestar Amphitheater, TX

Oct 14: Phoenix The Marquee, AZ

Oct 15: Fresno Rainbow Ballroom, CA

Oct 16: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

