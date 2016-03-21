Pierce The Veil detail Misadventures

Pierce The Veil will release their fourth album in May, they’ve confirmed.

Misadventures – the follow-up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky – is due on May 13 via Fearless Records. It includes last year’s single The Divine Zero.

The album will be preceded by a single called Texas Is Forever, which will be available as an immediate download with pre-orders, starting from March 25.

Explaining the four-year gap between albums, singer Vic Fuentes says: “We went into this record wanting to top the last one, which we try to do with every record, and we kept setting the bar higher and higher.”

The band worked with producer Dan Korneff on the record.

Pierce The Veil Misadventures Tracklist