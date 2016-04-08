Pierce The Veil announce US Misadventures tour

Pierce The Veil have announced a US tour on which they will play their upcoming album Misadventures in full.

Misadventures – the band’s fourth album – will be released on May 13 via Fearless Records and fans will be able to hear it from start to finish when the band hit the road in June with I The Mighty and Movements in support.

Pierce The Veil say: “We are excited to announce that this summer we are hitting the road on The Misadventures Tour with I The Mighty and Movements. We will be playing our album Misadventures from front to back each night.”

Tickets went on sale at 10am today (April 8) local time.

Singer Vic Fuentes recently explained the four-year wait for the follow-up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky by saying: “We went into this record wanting to top the last one, which we try to do with every record, and we kept setting the bar higher and higher.”

Pierce The Veil Misadventures Tour 2016

Jun 05: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Jun 07: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Jun 08: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Jun 10: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jun 11: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Jun 12: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Jun 14: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Jun 15: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Jun 17: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Jun 18: Norfolk The Nova, VA

Jun 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Jun 21: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Jun 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Jun 24: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ

Jun 25: San Diego Observatory Northpark, CA

Jun 26L Los Angeles Mayan Theater, CA