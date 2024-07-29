Phil Manzanera 50 Years Of Music 11-disc box set to be released in November

A career-spanning Phil Manzanera box set, 50 Years Of Music, is to be released through Universal Records on November 1. You can listen to a brand new remix of Listen Now from 801's 1976 debut studio album of the same name below.

The 11-disc set contains all ten of Roxy Music guitarist Manzanera's solo studio albums (as opposed to collaborative albums), from 1975's Diamond Head through to 2015's Sound Of Blue, all featuring rare and previously unreleased material, plus a bonus disc, Rare Two, a personally curated collection of 10 unreleased songs, demos, live tracks, and two rarities from Phil’s archive, including Demo PM 1, the early version of Pink Floyd’s One Slip that Manzanera wrote with his long-term friend and collaborator David Gilmour, and which featured on Floyd's 1987 album A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, plus a live version of Impossible Guitars from Roxy Music’s Frejus gig in 1982.

"This box set gives the listener an idea of what I’ve been up to in my parallel solo musical world away from Roxy for the last 50 years," says Manazanera. "It always has been about working together with friends to achieve the common goal of music ‘Sin Fronteras'."

50 Years Of Music is presented in a 10”x10” hard-slip case with a matt finish and spot varnish, with three wallets holding the eleven CDs featuring original artwork throughout.

The albums have been remastered by Alchemy Mastering’s Barry Grint at London’s renowned Air Studios, overseen by Manzanera himself. There is also a 100-page book featuring photos, handwritten notes, tape boxes, scribbles, clippings, alternate artwork, lyrics, compositions, thoughts as well as the original album booklets.

You can see the full tracklisting below.

Phil Manzanera: 50 Years Of Music

Disc One: Diamond Head (1975)

1. Frontera

2. Diamond Head

3. Big Day

4. The Flex

5.Same Time Next Week

6. Miss Shapiro

7. East Of Echo

8. Lagrima

9. Alma

Bonus Tracks

10. Carhumba (previously released on 2011 re-issue)

11. Corazon Y Alma (previously released on 2011 re-issue)

Disc Two: Listen Now (801) (1977)

1. Listen Now

2. Flight 19

3. Island

4. Law and Order

5. Rude Awakening

6. Que?

7. City Of Light

8. Initial Speed

9. Postcard Love

10. That Falling Feeling

Bonus Tracks

11. Blue Gray Uniform (Demo @ PSL Studios) (previously only available on 2015 Japanese re-issue)

12. Remote Control (Demo @ PSL Studios Psychedelic Version) (previously only available on 2015 Japanese re-issue)

13. Island (Secret Fingers Remix) (previously only available on 2015 Japanese re-issue)

14. Listen Now (Velvet Season and The Hearts of Gold Remix) (previously only available on 2015 Japanese re-issue)

Disc Three: K-Scope (1978)

1. Remote Control

2. Cuban Crisis

3. Hot Spot

4. Numbers

5. Slow Motion TV

6. Gone Fishing

7. N-Shift

8. Walking Through Heavens Door

9. You Are Here

Bonus Tracks

10. Remote Control (Live 801 Tour 1977) (previously available on 2000 reissue)

11. It Don’t Matter To Me (Demo @ PSL Studios Manzanera) (previously available on 2000 reissue)

12. Out Of The Blue (Live 801 Tour 1977) (previously available on 2000 reissue)

13. Walking Through Heaven’s Door (ZSOU Remix) (previously only available on 2015 Japanese re-issue)

Disc Four: Primitive Guitars (1982)

1. Criollo

2. Caracus

3. La Nueva Ola

4. Botaga

5. Ritmo de Los Angeles

6. Europe 701

7. Impossible Guitar

8. Big Dome

9. Europe 80-1

Bonus Tracks

10. Impossible Guitars (Theo Parrish Feat. Duminie Deporres Remix) (previously only available on 2015 Japanese re-issue)

11. Caracas (Daniele Baldelli and Marco Dionigi Mental Remix) (previously only available on 2015 Japanese re-issue)

12. Criollo (Kenji Takimi and Tomoki Kanda 'Being Borings' Remix) (previously only available on 2019 Japanese re-issue)

13. Big Dome (Cos_Mes Remix) (previously only available on 2015 Japanese re-issue)

Disc Five: Southern Cross (1990)

1. Million Reason Why

2. Tambor

3. The Great Leveller

4. Astrud

5. Southern Cross (Instrumental)

6. Blood Brothers

7. Guantanamera

8. The Rich and The Poor

9. Dance Break This Trance

10. Verde

11. Dr. Fridel

12. Vanceremos

Bonus Tracks

13. Southern Cross (Live in Havana Moncada Manzanera Live at the Karl Marx)

(Previously Unreleased)

14. Astrud (Live In Havana Moncada Manzanera Live at the Karl Marx) (Previously Unreleased)

Disc Six: Vozero (1999)

1. Vozero

2. Mystic Moon

3. Verdadero

4. Tuesday

5. Rayo De Bala

6. The Art Of Conversation

7. Vida

8. Golden Sun

9. Mundo Con Paz

10. Hymn

11. La Vida Moderna

12. Tropical

Disc Seven: 6PM (2004)

1. Broken Dreams

2. Green Spikey Cactus

3. Love Devotion

4. Wish You Well

5. 6PM

6. Waiting For The Sun To Shine

7. Manzra

8. Cissbury Ring

9. Porlock

10. Shoreline

11. Always You

12. Sacred Days

Bonus Track

13. For You (previously only available on 2016 Japanese reissue)

Disc Eight: 50 Minutes Later (2005)

1. Revolution

2. Technicolor UFO

3. That's All I know

4. 50 Minutos Mas Trade

5. Desaparecido

6. Dusza

7. One Step

8. Swimming

9. Bible Black

10. Til The End Of The Line

11. Enotonik Bible Black (Mainstream Version)

Disc Nine: Firebird V11 (2008)

1. Fortunately I Had One With Me

2. Cartagena

3. Firebird

4. Mexican Hat

5. Firebird V11

6. A Few Minutes

7. After Magritte

Bonus Track

8. Cartagena (Live at Ronnie Scott’s) (Previously Unreleased)

Disc Ten: The Sound Of Blue (2015)

1. Magdelena

2. 1960 Caracas feat Sónia Bernado

3. The Sound Of Blue

4. Rose Mullion Head

5. Halmstad

6. Tramuntana

7. High Atlas

8. Mi Casa

9. In Conversation with Andy Mackay

10. No Church In The Wild feat Sónia Bernado

Bonus Track

11. High Atlas (Live in Tokyo with Hotei) (Previously Unreleased)

Disc Eleven: The Manzanera Archives RARE TWO

1. Que Fera Fera demo with Nfaly Kouyarte (Previously Unreleased)

2. Spanish (Previously Unreleased)

3. The Unknown Zone (previously only available as a download 2009)

4. Demo PM 1 (One Slip) Pink Floyd (Previously Unreleased)

5. Tre Amore (Previously Unreleased)

6. Chan Chan (previously only available on Japan Live CD)

7. Otra Vuelta (Previously Unreleased)

8. All the While (Live at Hospital Club, London) (Previously Unreleased)

9. Impossible Guitars (Live at Frejus with Roxy Music) (Previously Unreleased)

10. Bala de Plata (Live at The CCK Buenos Aires) (Previously Unreleased)

11. East of Asteroid (Live at Ronnie Scott’s) (Previously Unreleased)

12. El Vlaje Demo (Previously Unreleased)