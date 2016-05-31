Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns reunite for LA Guns shows

Founding LA Guns members Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns have reunited for a series of summer shows.

The band name has been the centre of dispute between the pair over the years following Tracii Guns’ departure from the group following the release of 2002 album Waking The Dead.

At one point, Lewis had his own version of LA Guns, and Guns the other. But the duo have put their differences behind them and have revealed plans for a run of summer shows – including an appearance at the Hair Nation Festival, which will take place at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, California, on September 17.

They’ll also play the Joliet Rock N Skull Fest, along with three shows in South America, starting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on July 7.

The lineup is completed by bassist Johnny Martin and drummer Shane Fitzgibbon.

Lewis’ current version of LA Guns, featuring Steve Riley, Michael Grant and Kenny Kweens, are currently on the road across Europe.

Jul 07: Buenos Aires El Teatro Flores, Argentina

Jul 08: Rosario Teatro Vorterix, Argentina

Jul 10: Sao Paulo Manifesto Rock Bar, Brazil

Sep 17: Irvine Meadows Hair Rock Festival, CA

Oct 27: Joliet Rock N Skull Fest, IL

May 31: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Jun 01: Kouvola House Of Rock, Finland

Jun 02: Hameenlinna Rantasipi Aulanko, Finland

Jun 03: Lahti Mosso, Finland

Jun 04: Turku Logomo, Finland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Fest, Sweden

Jun 11: Basingstoke Stage Live, UK

Jun 16: Laconia LaconiaFest Music Grounds, NH

Jun 17: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Jun 18: Las Vegas Count’s Vamp’d, NV

Jul 15: Mt Pocono Rock The Mountain Festival, PA

Jul 16: Williamsport Bike Night, MD

Jul 21: Dickinson First On First, ND

Jul 23: Oroville Rock Reggae Jam Fest, CA

Jul 29: Hollywood Whisky A Go Go, CA

Jul 30: Royalton Halfway Jam, MN

Aug 04: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

Aug 05: Wabash Honeywell Center, IN

Aug 06: Detroit Chene Park Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 12: Papillion Werner Park, NE

Aug 20: Davie Club Vixen’s, FL

Aug 26: Santa Rosa House Of Rock, CA

Sep 09: Allegan County Fair, MI

Oct 28: Joliet Rock N Skull Festival, IL

Oct 29: Westland The Token Lounge, MI

Nov 19: Malden Mixx360, MA