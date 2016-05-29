Ozzy Osbourne backs Birmingham Children's Hospital appeal

Ozzy Osbourne visited a children’s hospital in his hometown of Birmingham to help raise funds for a new specialist unit.

The Black Sabbath frontman was at Birmingham Children’s Hospital to show support for their Star Appeal which aims to raise £3.65million to build the UK’s first Rare Diseases Centre for children.

Ozzy tells Birmingham Updates: “My son Louis was in Birmingham Children’s Hospital for quite a while as a child and the staff took such good care of him, something which I will always remember.

“They do amazing work for kids and I’m really pleased to drop in and once again show my support for the Star Appeal. It’ll be a national centre that will help families not only in my hometown, but also across the country.”

Yvonne Millard, head of nursing at the hospital, adds: “It was such an honour to welcome the legend that is Ozzy Osbourne to our hospital.

“We are very proud that our new Rare Diseases Centre will improve the lives of thousands of families from across the UK and to have such a big star as Ozzy supporting it is just fantastic and a real boost for the appeal.

“It was a brilliant afternoon that helped put smiles on a lot of faces.”

Sabbath’s The End world tour gets back underway in Hungary on June 1. The band headline Download festival on June 11.

Jun 01: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 24: Ozzfest San Manuel Amphitheater, CA

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminiski, Brazil

Dec 02: Duque De Caxias Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil