LA Guns, Faster Pussycat, White Lion members form Angels In Vein

Members of LA Guns, Faster Pussycat and White Lion have teamed up to form supergroup Angels In Vein.

The group consists of former LA Guns pair, vocalist Chris VanDahl and guitarist Stacey Blades, ex Faster Pussycat bassist Eric Stacy, White Lion drummer Troy Patrick Farrell along with guitarist Todd ‘Taz’ Anthony.

VanDahl tells Sleaze This City: “When we decided to do this whole thing, we thought about what we liked most about the music we listened to. Then decided to compose the best possible songs.”

In addition, the band have released a teaser clip featuring their track 1973. They’ll reveal further details of their future plans in due course.