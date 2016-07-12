Omar Rodriguez-Lopez say Mars Volta could record again

Omar Rodriguez-Lopez says he has “a feeling” that Mars Volta could record another album together.

The band split in 2012 following the release of sixth album Noctourniquet – but Rodriguez-Lopez says recording again is something he’s keen to do, although his At The Drive-In touring commitments and albums plans are his top priority.

He tells Rolling Stone: “At some point, we’d love to do Mars Volta again, you know what I mean? Obviously now we’re focused on At The Drive-In and making this record great and touring. Jon Theodore is doing Queens of the Stone Age right now.

“There are only four surviving members of the real Mars Volta, which is Eva Gardner, the original bass player who gave us all our soul but unfortunately had to leave the band because her father died on the second tour; Ikey Owens, who isn’t with us any more; Jeremy Ward, who isn’t with us any more; and Jon Theodore.

“Jon and Eva are still alive, and we’re so grateful for that. And any true fan of the band knows that’s the real chemistry right there.

“Whenever we get to that time, we hope that it all lines up with whatever Jon’s doing and whatever Eva’s doing, because she’s been touring with Gwen Stefani. I just have a feeling it will. Life has a funny way of working out that way.”

Last week, it was announced that 12 of Rodriguez-Lopez’s solo albums would be released over the coming weeks and months. The first will be Sworn Virgins, which will be issued on July 15.

Omar Rodriquez-Lopez release schedule

Sworn Virgins - July 15

Corazones - July 29

Blind Worms Pious Swine - August 12

Aranas En La Sombra - August 26

Umbrella Mistress - September 9

El Bien Y Mal Nos Une - September 23

Cell Phone Bikini - October 7

Infinity Drips - October 21

Weekly Mansions - November 4

Zapopan - November 18

Nom De Guerre Cabal - December 2

Some Need It Lonely - December 16

