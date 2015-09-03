Phil Collins dates first reissue releases

Phil Collins will begin to release his entire solo back catalogue on November 6 under the Take A Look At Me Know banner.

His 1981 debut Face Value and 1993’s Both Sides will be issued on November 6 after the Genesis man signed a deal with Warner Music Group earlier this year.

Both albums have been remastered and will come with a second disc featuring live recordings and demos.

Collins says his aim with what will be an eight album retrospective was to see how his studio tracks have evolved over the years by comparing them to how they sounded on tour.

Collins says: “I’ve always been quite proud of my demos and have often made them available as B-sides, but with a few exceptions, I have avoided including those on these collections.

“Instead, I’ve focused on how nicely the songs developed when played on stage, rather than showing how they originated.”

Collins’ remaining six albums Hello, I Must Be Going! (1982), No Jacket Required (1985), …But Seriously (1989), Dance Into The Light (1996), Testify (2002) and Going Back (2010) will follow in due course. All eight have been remastered by Nick Davis, who received a Grammy nomination for his work on the Genesis 1970-1975 box set in 2008.

The singer and drummer has updated all the album covers by using photographs taken in the present day. Face Value and Both Sides are available to pre-order on 2CD, CD/vinyl box set, 180g vinyl and digitally.

Face Value tracklist

CD1

In The Air Tonight

This Must Be Love

Behind The Lines

The Roof Is Leaking

Droned

Hand In Hand

I Missed Again

You Know What I Mean

Thunder And Lightning

I’m Not Moving

If Leaving Me Is Easy

Tomorrow Never Knows

CD2

Misunderstanding (Live)

If Leaving Me Is Easy (Live)

In The Air Tonight (Live)

Behind The Lines (Live)

The Roof Is Leaking (Demo)

Hand In Hand (Live)

I Missed Again (Live)

…And So To F (Live)

This Must Be Love (Demo)

Please Don’t Ask (Demo)

Misunderstanding (Demo)

Against All Odds (Demo)

Both Sides tracklist

CD1

Both Sides Of the Story

Can’t Turn Back The Years

Everyday

I’ve Forgotten Everything

We’re Sons Of Our Fathers

Can’t Find My Way

Survivors

We Fly So Close

There’s A Place For Us

We Wait And We Wonder

Please Come Out Tonight

CD2