Phil Collen: odds of Def Leppard and Motley Crue tour going ahead are "50/50"

Phil Collen has said that the odds of Def Leppard's stadium tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts going ahead are "50/50".

The guitarist made the comments during an interview with broadcaster Eddie Trunk on his SiriusXM show Trunk Nation.

The tour, which were originally announced last December, was moved to 2021 after becoming another victim of lockdown. Asked if the new dates could suffer the same fate, Collen responded, "I honestly don't know. I'd say it's 50/50. If everyone does what they are supposed to do, then we will be there next summer."

In April, bioethicist Zeke Emanuel, vice provost for global initiatives and director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, told the New York Times that large-scale live events might not return before the Autumn of 2021.

He told The Times: “Restarting the economy has to be done in stages, and it does have to start with more physical distancing at a work site that allows people who are at lower risk to come back. Certain kinds of construction, or manufacturing or offices, in which you can maintain 6ft distances are more reasonable to start sooner.

“Larger gatherings – conferences, concerts, sporting events – when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility. I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest."

The 30 rescheduled dates on the tour will be Motley Crue’s first shows together since their ‘final’ gig in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve in 2015, with the band announcing their intentions to tour again by blowing up their cessation of touring contract in November last year.

The trek was also to be Poison’s first since their 2018 Nothin’ But A Good Time tour, while Def Leppard will be returning to the stage following a busy 2019 which saw them play a string of live shows, including a Las Vegas residency.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts 2021 tour

Jun 19: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jun 21: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jun 24: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jun 26: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 27: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Field, OH

Jul 06: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 13: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jul 15: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Jul 17: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 18: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Jul 20: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 22: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 07: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Aug 09: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 12: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 17: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 20: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 24: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Aug 28: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 29: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Sep 03: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Sep 04: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA

Sep 07: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 10: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 12: San Diego Petco Park, CA