Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison confirm summer tour

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison have confirmed that they’ll tour together across the US next summer.

Rumours of possible live shows involving the trio began to appear in mid-November – and they gained more traction when Motley Crue announced their intentions to tour again by destroying their famous cessation of touring contract they signed in 2014, prior to what was billed as their farewell tour.

The run of summer stadium shows will kick off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on July 7 and conclude at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5.

It’s also been confirmed that Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison will be joined on the road by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

The 22-date tour will be Motley Crue’s first shows together since they completed their ‘final’ tour in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve 2015. The road trip will also be Poison’s first since their 2018 Nothin’ But A Good Time tour, while Def Leppard will return to the stage following a busy 2019 which has seen them play a string of live shows, including a Las Vegas residency.

All three bands have shared a video to mark the announcement, with Def Leppard adding: “It’s official. We’re hitting the road with Motley Crue and special guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts next summer for a tour so massive that it could only be held in America’s biggest stadiums.”

A ticket pre-sale will get under way on December 16, with tickets going on general sale of December 20. Find a full list of dates below.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA