Phil Campbell teams up with Dee Snider, Mick Mars and Chris Fehn for new single

Phil Campbell has released an animated video for his new track These Old Boots.

It’s the first taste of material from the former Motorhead guitarist’s upcoming solo album Old Lions Still Roar, which will arrive on October 25 through Nuclear Blast.

Campbell is joined on the track by ex-Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars, and former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn.

The eye-catching promo was created by Ashley Miles at Hot Frog Animations and can be watched below.

Campbell said: “I'm really happy to release my first solo album, Old Lions Still Roar worldwide. I'm also honoured to have mega talented guests and friends do their thing. Looking forward to everyone taking a listen!"

Other guests confirmed for the record include Alice Cooper, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, Joe Satriani, Orange Goblin’s Ben Ward and Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane.

Campbell will also hook up once again with The Bastard Sons for a European tour, with dates planned throughout the remainder of 2019.

Phil Campbell: Old Lions Still Roar

1. Rocking Chair feat. Leon Stanford

2. Straight Up feat. Rob Halford

3. Faith In Fire feat. Ben Ward

4. Swing It feat. Alice Cooper

5. Left For Dead feat. Nev MacDonald

6. Walk The Talk feat. Danko Jones & Nick Oliveri

7. These Old Boots feat. Dee Snider, Mick Mars & Chris Fehn

8. Dancing Dogs (Love Survives) feat. Whitfield Crane

9. Dead Roses feat. Benji Webbe

10. Tears From A Glass Eye feat. Joe Satriani