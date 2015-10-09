Anselmo’s Illegals in lineup change

Phil Anselmo has revealed his solo band Philip H Anselmo And The Illegals have replaced guitarist Marzi Montazeri with Mike DeLeon.

And the former Pantera frontman feels positive about the lineup change, which he believes is the best result for everybody concerned.

Montazeri appeared on the Illegals debut album Walk Through Exits Only, released in 2013.

Anselmo tells Metal Underground: “What I wanted to do with Marzi was jumpstart his career – which I did. He’s the type of guy that needs to be the focal point of anything he does.

“He’s got that now, and I’m happy for him. More power to him.”

DeLeon was recommended by Illegals drummer Jose Manual Gonzelez and Superjoint guitarist Steve Taylor.

Anselmo reports: “Steve was constantly saying, ‘DeLeon is the guy – he wants it the most.’ I trust them. I trust their judgement. So far, every time DeLeon has come to jam, it’s been serious grinding. He’s a pleasure to work with.”

The vocalist last week revealed he’d completed work on an EP with supergroup Scour, featuring members of Cattle Decapitation, Animosity, Strong Intention and Pig Destroyer.

