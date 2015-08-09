Why Anselmo never tires of Pantera question

Phil Anselmo says he doesn’t get bored of being asked about a Pantera reunion – even though he doesn’t think it’s going to happen.

The frontman, drummer Vinnie Paul and bassist Rex Brown field the query on a regular basis, and sometimes even indulge in speculation about who might replace late guitarist Dimebag on stage.

Anselmo tells National Rock Review: “It doesn’t really bother me. I understand the concern, the want. I understand, if the opportunity was there, what it would mean to a lot of people.”

But he continues: “Right now there’s really no truth in it. The only people within the band that even communicate are Rex and I. So it’s not very realistic.”

Anselmo is currently busy with the reactived Superjoint Ritual, now known simply as Superjoint, while Paul is working with Hellyeah.

“I’m in a happy spot,” says the vocalist. “I can’t speak for Vince but it sure seems like he’s moving forward with his life. So it doesn’t bug me at all – but right now, it’s not realistic.”