Anselmo reveals death metal supergroup

Phil Anselmo has completed a death metal EP with a supergroup called Scour, he’s confirmed.

It’s thought to feature Cattle Decapitation’s Derek Engemann, former Animosity man Chase Fraser, Strong Intention’s Jesse Schobel and Pig Destroyer’s John Jarvis.

More details will be revealed once final negotiations are complete.

Anselmo tells Hellbound: “The Scour thing was just something that popped up – it’s something I think I can kill, I can lay it out.”

He says the EP features a handful of short songs and continues: “It’s predominantly modern-ish thrashy black metal stuff. I’m going to put my own spin on it.

“I don’t have to sound like your boy from Gorgoroth to get the point across – there’s other ways of singing over that style of music, and I shall employ many styles.”

The material is to be released after Anselmo’s US tour with the reactivated Superjoint Ritual, now named simply Superjoint. He aims to record another EP with Down next year.

Anselmo: I've got soul