Guns N' Roses announce the arrival of their seventh drummer

By ( Classic Rock ) published

The news arrives 24 hours after the departure of long-serving sticksman Frank Ferrer was announced

Isaac Carpenter standing behind his drum kit
(Image credit: Guns N' Roses)

Guns N' Roses have announced the arrival of their new drummer, just 24 hours after the departure of Frank Ferrer – who joined the band in 2006 – was confirmed.

The new man is Isaac Carpenter, best known for his work with Duff McKagan's Loaded – with whom he played on four albums between 1999 and 2011 – and a ten-year stint with fellow Los Angeles rockers Awolnation.

"Isaac Carpenter, born in Washington’s Tri-Cities, is an accomplished American drummer and songwriter known for his dynamic contributions to alternative, hard rock, and beyond," say the band in a statement. "He rose to prominence in 1995 by co-founding Loudermilk while in high school, only to be signed to Rick Rubin’s label American.

"Carpenter’s career spans an impressive roster of acts, including live and studio work with Duff McKagan’s Loaded, Awolnation, Adam Lambert, the hardcore metal outfit Barbarians of California, A Perfect Circle, The Exies, Ours, and Black Lab, in addition to his large session film and TV roster.

"Carpenter has made a name for himself by uniquely blending versatility and groove with crushing force and technical skill, cementing his reputation as a multifaceted drummer in the industry."

Carpenter is the seventh man to occupy the Guns N' Roses drum seat, following Rob Gardner (1986), Steven Adler (1995-1990), Matt Sorum (1990-1997), Josh Freese (1997-2000), Brian "Brain" Mantia (2000-2006) and Frank Ferrer.

Carpenter's first show with Guns N' Roses is currently scheduled to be the opening show of their Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour at Songdo Moonlight Park in Incheon, South Korea, on May 1. Full dates below.

Guns N' Roses Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour 2025

May 01: Incheon Songdo Moonlight Park, South Korea
May 05: Yokohama K Arena, Japan
May 13: Bangkok Thunderdome Stadium, Thailand
May 17: Mumbai Mahalaxmi Racecourse, India
May 23: Riyadh Kingdom Arena, Saudi Arabia
May 27: Abu Dhabi Etihad Arena, UAE
May 30: Shekvetili Parka, Georgia^
Jun 02: Istanbul Tüpraş Stadyumu, Turkey^
Jun 06: Coimbra Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, Portugal^
Jun 09: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy*^
Jun 15: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic*^
Jun 18: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany^
Jun 20: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany^
Jun 23: Birmingham Villa Park, UK
Jun 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK
Jun 29: Aarhus Eskelunden, Denmark+
Jul 02: Trondheim Granåsen Ski Centre, Norway+
Jul 04: Stockholm Strawberry Aren, Sweden+
Jul 07: Tampere Ratina Stadium, Finland+
Jul 10: Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Lithuania+
Jul 12: Warsaw PGE Nardowy, Poland+
Jul 15: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary+
Jul 18: Belgrade Ušće Park, Serbia+
Jul 21: Sofia Vasil Levski Stadium, Bulgaria+
Jul 24: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria#
Jul 28: Luxembourg Open Air, Luxembourg#
Jul 31: Wacken Festival, Germany*

* = Festival appearance
+ = with Public Enemy
^ = with Rival Sons
# = with Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

Tickets are on sale now.

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry
Online Editor, Classic Rock

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.

