Peter Gabriel adds Nottingham date to UK tour

Peter Gabriel has added a Nottingham date to his upcoming i/o tour, and he will play Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on June 20.

Gabriel announced European tour dates for May and June earlier this year. These are his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album So.

"It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin," he says. "Look forward to seeing you out there."

The i/o tour is named after his forthcoming new studio album, and will see Gabriel performing songs from the long-awaited album as well as delving into his extensive back catalogue.

No release date has been set for i/o as yet. It's been 21-years on from his last studio album, 2002's Up, although Gabriel has thus far released new singles Panopticom and The Court.