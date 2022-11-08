Peter Gabriel announces European and UK tour

Peter Gabriel has announced European tour dates for May and June, including dates in London, Birmingham, Glasgow Manchester and Dublin. These are his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album So.

"It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin," he says. "Look forward to seeing you out there."

The i/o tour, named after his forthcoming new studio album, which is slated for release prior to the dates and which will now follow 21-years on from his last studio album, 2002's Up, will see Gabriel performing songs from the long-awaited album as well as delving into his extensive back catalogue.

Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday November 11.

May 18: POL Krakow TAURON Arena

May 20: ITA Verona Verona Arena

May 21: ITA Milan Mediolanum Arena

May 23: FRA Paris AccorHotels Arena

May 24: FRA Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26: GER Berlin Waldbuehne

May 28: GER Munich Koenigsplatz

May 30: DEN Copenhagen Royal Arena

May 31: SWE Stockholm Avicii Arena

Jun2: NOR Bergen Koengen

Jun 5: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome

Jun 6: BEL Antwerp Sportpaleis

Jun 8: SWI Zurich Hallenstadion

Jun 10: GER Cologne Lanxess Arena

Jun 12: GER Hamburg Barclays Arena

Jun 13: GER Frankfurt Festhalle

Jun 15: FRA Bordeaux Arkea Arena

Jun 17: UK Birmingham Utilita Arena

Jun 19: UK London The O2

Jun 22: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Jun 23: UK Manchester AO Arena

Jun 25: IRE Dublin 3Arena

