Peter Gabriel announces European and UK tour

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

"It's been a while," says Peter Gabriel as he announces live dates for May and June

Peter Gabriel
(Image credit: York Tillyer)

Peter Gabriel has announced European tour dates for May and June, including dates in London, Birmingham, Glasgow Manchester and Dublin. These are his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album So.

"It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin," he says. "Look forward to seeing you out there."

The i/o tour, named after his forthcoming new studio album, which is slated for release prior to the dates and which will now follow 21-years on from his last studio album, 2002's Up, will see Gabriel performing songs from the long-awaited album as well as delving into his extensive back catalogue.

Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday November 11.

Peter Gabriel

(Image credit: Press)

Peter Gabriel i/o tour dates 2023

May 18: POL Krakow TAURON Arena
May 20: ITA Verona Verona Arena
May 21: ITA Milan Mediolanum Arena
May 23: FRA Paris AccorHotels Arena
May 24: FRA Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26: GER Berlin Waldbuehne
May 28: GER Munich Koenigsplatz
May 30: DEN Copenhagen Royal Arena
May 31: SWE Stockholm Avicii Arena
Jun2: NOR Bergen Koengen
Jun 5: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
Jun 6: BEL Antwerp Sportpaleis
Jun 8: SWI Zurich Hallenstadion
Jun 10: GER Cologne Lanxess Arena
Jun 12: GER Hamburg Barclays Arena
Jun 13: GER Frankfurt Festhalle
Jun 15: FRA Bordeaux Arkea Arena
Jun 17: UK Birmingham Utilita Arena
Jun 19: UK London The O2
Jun 22: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Jun 23: UK Manchester AO Arena
Jun 25: IRE Dublin 3Arena

Get Tickets (opens in new tab).

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.