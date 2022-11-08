Peter Gabriel announces European and UK tour

Peter Gabriel has announced European tour dates for May and June, including dates in London, Birmingham, Glasgow Manchester and Dublin. These are his first solo shows outside of North America since 2014’s Back to Front Tour celebrating the era-defining album So.
"It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin," he says. "Look forward to seeing you out there."
The i/o tour, named after his forthcoming new studio album, which is slated for release prior to the dates and which will now follow 21-years on from his last studio album, 2002's Up, will see Gabriel performing songs from the long-awaited album as well as delving into his extensive back catalogue.
Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday November 11.
Peter Gabriel i/o tour dates 2023
May 18: POL Krakow TAURON Arena
May 20: ITA Verona Verona Arena
May 21: ITA Milan Mediolanum Arena
May 23: FRA Paris AccorHotels Arena
May 24: FRA Lille Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26: GER Berlin Waldbuehne
May 28: GER Munich Koenigsplatz
May 30: DEN Copenhagen Royal Arena
May 31: SWE Stockholm Avicii Arena
Jun2: NOR Bergen Koengen
Jun 5: NED Amsterdam Ziggo Dome
Jun 6: BEL Antwerp Sportpaleis
Jun 8: SWI Zurich Hallenstadion
Jun 10: GER Cologne Lanxess Arena
Jun 12: GER Hamburg Barclays Arena
Jun 13: GER Frankfurt Festhalle
Jun 15: FRA Bordeaux Arkea Arena
Jun 17: UK Birmingham Utilita Arena
Jun 19: UK London The O2
Jun 22: Glasgow OVO Hydro
Jun 23: UK Manchester AO Arena
Jun 25: IRE Dublin 3Arena
Get Tickets (opens in new tab).