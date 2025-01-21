"Let's make more memories together!" The seemingly unstoppable Peter Frampton announces another US tour

Peter Frampton, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, has announced a new US tour. The run of ten shows will kick off at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, on March 30, and wrap up on April 19 at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, in Mount Pleasant, MI.

"Excited to announce the Let’s Do IT Again Tour!" says Frampton. "I am so thrilled to be able to come out and play again for you, it’s been a spectacular year, looking forward to seeing everyone soon. Let’s make more memories together!"

The ticket presale begins tomorrow (January 23) at 10am local time, with the general sale beginning at the same time on Friday.

In addition, Frampton will join the bill at A Celebration of Duane Eddy, which takes place at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN, on April 13. Other acts booked to play the event include Joe Bonamassa, Vince Gill, Albert Lee, Steve Earle, Buddy Miller, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Molly Tuttle, JD McPherson, Slim Jim Phantom, Jennie Vee and Toby Lee.

Frampton played what many expected to be his final shows on the Finale: Farewell Tour, which took in US dates in 2019 and UK shows the following year, but the former Humble Pie has since undertaken the Never Say Never tour in 2023 and the Positively Thankful tour in 2024.

Frampton was diagnosed with inclusion-body myositis in 2011, and initially expected the condition to prevent him from playing again after the Farewell Tour.

Peter Frampton: Do It Again Tour 2025

Mar 30: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Apr 01: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Apr 03: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

Apr 05: Atlantic CityHard Rock Hotel & Casino, NJ

Apr 07: New Brunswick State Theatre, NJ

Apr 09: Niagara Falls OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, ON

Apr 11: Carmel The Center for the Performing Arts, IN

Apr 15: Milwaukee The Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 17: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Apr 19: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Taken will be available from Ticketmaster.