Peter And The Test Tube Babies premiere crap punk video

Peter And The Test Tube Babies have premiered their video for Crap Californian Punk Band with TeamRock. The track features a guest appearance from Lars Frederiksen of Rancid. Watch it above.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album That Shallot, which is released on September 15 and is available for pre-order now.

The release follows frontman Peter Bywater’s deportation from the United States, after immigration officials deported him over his 2016 appearance on stage in Europe, dressed as US president Donald Trump.

The band say: “Our New Label, Arising Empire, gave us a deadline of August 22 to film a promo for Crap Californian Punk Band. Peter was busy being deported from the United States, and after that we were in Europe performing at various festivals, so there was no time to actually appear in the film.

“The director, Mark Richards, came up with the idea of getting an actual skate punk band to wear masks of the us. In stepped The Barracks – and if you keep your eyes peeled, you can see various other cameo appearances by Lars Fredericksen and Hastings all-sister punk rock band Maid Of Ace.”

Peter And The Test Tube Babies: That Shallot tracklist

In Yer Face C U Next Tuesday None Of Your Fucking Business Wrong Silicone Beer Gut Youth Of Today Say What You Want Tramp Killer When Girlfriends Attack What Next? Crap Californian Punk Bands Honesty 17 Red Pissedenstein

Listen to new single from Peter & The Test Tube Babies