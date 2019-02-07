Periphery roar back with ferocious new single Blood Eagle

Periphery have announced their return by releasing a video for their new single Blood Eagle and revealed details of their next studio album.

The follow-up to 2016’s Periphery III: Select Difficulty is titled Periphery IV: Hail Stan and it’s set to arrive on April 5 via their own 3DOT Recordings and Century Media Records.

Speaking about the album, guitarist and programmer Jake Bowen says: “We finally spent a year on a record – we’ve never been able to do that. The quality and pacing of the work shows we took our time with this one. That’s an important note about this. We really got to do everything we wanted to do in the space we had to do it.”

Guitarist Mark Holcomb adds: “I think you can hear the adventurous intent behind much of this material as a result.

“We’re all the happiest we’ve ever been with a release, and it’s no coincidence. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

The Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn-directed video for Blood Eagle can be found below, along with album details and a list of Periphery’s upcoming tour dates with Dance Gavin Dance.

Periphery IV: Hail Stan

1. Reptile

2. Blood Eagle

3. CHVRCH BVRNER

4. Garden In The Bones

5. It’s Only Smiles

6. Follow Your Ghost

7. Crush

8. Sentient Glow

9. Satellites

Periphery 2019 tour dates

Mar 30: Anaheim City National Grove of Anaheim, CA

Mar 31: San Francisco The Regency, CA

Apr 02: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Apr 03: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Apr 05: Dallas South Side Music Hall, TX

Apr 06: San Antonio Alamo City Music, TX

Apr 07: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Apr 09: Ft. Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Apr 11: Silver Springs The Fillmore, MD

Apr 12: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Apr 13: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA

Apr 14: Worcester Palladium, MA

Apr 16: Cleveland Agora, OH

Apr 17: Detroit Royal Oak, MI

Apr 18: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Apr 19: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Apr 20: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH