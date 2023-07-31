Periphery announce first European tour for over four years

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

US prog metallers Periphery take their new album Periphery V: Djent Is Not A Genre on tour throughout Europe in January 2024

(Image credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva)

US prog metallers Periphery have announced their first European tour for over four years. The band, who headlined Radar Festival in Manchester last night, will play London's The Roundhouse on February 3 after a trek around mainland Europe.

“This will be our first tour of Europe in about 4 ½ years,” says guitarist Jake Bowen. “Now that Periphery V is out, I know we’re all excited to visit some of our favourite places and play songs off the new record. We’re looking at really great options for support and will announce those bands very soon. These shows are gonna be nuts, see you there!”

Tickets for the European tour go on sale this Friday August 4, at 10 am local time.

Periphery European tour dates 2024:
Jan 20: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben
Jan 21: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
Jan 23: GER  Hamburg Markthalle
Jan 24: GER  Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt
Jan 26: GER  Munich Technikum
Jan 27:  ITA Milan Alcatraz
Jan 19: LUX  Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal
Jan 30: GER Cologne Live Music Hall
Jan. 31: NED  Tilburg 013
Feb 2: FRA Paris Élysée Montmartre
Feb 3: UK  London Roundhouse

Get tickets.

(Image credit: Press)
