Periphery announce first European tour for over four years

US prog metallers Periphery have announced their first European tour for over four years. The band, who headlined Radar Festival in Manchester last night, will play London's The Roundhouse on February 3 after a trek around mainland Europe.

“This will be our first tour of Europe in about 4 ½ years,” says guitarist Jake Bowen. “Now that Periphery V is out, I know we’re all excited to visit some of our favourite places and play songs off the new record. We’re looking at really great options for support and will announce those bands very soon. These shows are gonna be nuts, see you there!”

Tickets for the European tour go on sale this Friday August 4, at 10 am local time.

Periphery European tour dates 2024:

Jan 20: SWE Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben

Jan 21: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Jan 23: GER Hamburg Markthalle

Jan 24: GER Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt

Jan 26: GER Munich Technikum

Jan 27: ITA Milan Alcatraz

Jan 19: LUX Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal

Jan 30: GER Cologne Live Music Hall

Jan. 31: NED Tilburg 013

Feb 2: FRA Paris Élysée Montmartre

Feb 3: UK London Roundhouse

Get tickets.