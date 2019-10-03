Perihelion premiere new video for Erdő with Prog

Hungarian prog rockers Perihelion have premiered their new video for Erdő with Prog. You can watch the whole video below.

Erdő is taken from the band's latest album Agg, a concept album inspired by the decline of the moral and physical world, the quartet return with a new album that is both abrasive and yet strangely comforting; a smorgasbord of dark sounds, emotions and feelings. Agg, which translates as "very, very old", will be released by the band on December 6.

"Erdő (Hungarian for "forest") is a song about the process of dying," guitarist/vocalist Gyula Vasvári tells Prog. "It is the third piece on the new album Agg, a seven-track release revolving around the disappointment in this world and the redeeming death of the physical body."

Perihelion will play the following dates in November.

CZE Brno Bajkazyl - November 1

CZE České Budějovice - Velbloud Music Ba - 2

FRA Strasbourg - Le Local - 3

FRA Chambéry - Brin de Zinc - 6

SWI Delemont - The Pub Fiction - 7

SL Maribor - Gustaf Pekarna - 9

Agg can be pre-ordered here.