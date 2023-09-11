Pendragon announce 2024 European tour dates

UK prog rockers Pendragon have announced 2024 tour dates throughout Europe that will include two of their VIP weekends in both the UK and Poland at the beginning and end of the tour run respectively. This follows on from the inaugural VIP weekends in the UK, Norway and Holland last year,

"VIP ’24 will have a similar format," the band say. "Day 1 will be a full set of Pendragon favourites, including highlights from Love Over Fear and Not Of This World and other great stuff, and after a short break the band will return with an acoustic set. Those of you who were lucky enough to attend the VIP weekends this year know that the acoustic set is a wonderful informal wind down for the end of the evening.

"Day 2 will include meet’n’greets, photo opportunities, Q&A session, and the main Pendragon set which will feature The Window Of Life in its entirety and other favourites. As with the VIP weekends this year, expect the unexpected!

"VIP ’24 UK will be at The Key Theatre, Peterborough. This venue has been carefully chosen, there are fantastic public transport links to the town for those of your travelling both north and south, plenty of accommodation to suit every purse, and the theatre itself is all seated and well situated close to the river, parks and city centre with plenty of nearby parking. It’s slightly smaller than The Platform and after the success of the VIP weekend this year we expect tickets to sell fast! As before in the UK, we’ll do an evening show on Saturday, and an afternoon show on Sunday. Support for both days will Rog Patterson."

You can see the full list of dates below. Further information on the VIP Weekrnds can be found here.

(Image credit: Pendragon)

May 11/12: UK Peterborough Key Theatre (VIP Weekend)

May 13: GER Oberhausen Zentrum Altenberg

May 14: FRA Paris TBC

May 15: SWI Pratteln Z7

May 16: FRA Lyon TBC

May 17: FRA Nancy Chez Paulette

May 18: NED Zoetermeer Be Boerderij

May 19: GER Russelshiem Das Rind

May 20: BEL Ittre Zik-Zak

May 21: GER Hamburg Logo

May 22: DEN Copenhagen Beta

May 23: SWE Gothenberg Galej

May 25/26: POL Zabrze CK Wiatrak

Get tickets.