Pendragon announce new mini album North Star

UK prog rockers Pendragon have announced that they will release a new mini album, North Star, through Toff Records in May.

The mini album will feature 25-minutes of music, the three-part title track, and Fall Away, and will be available in time for the band's upcoming Everyone's A VIP! weekend shows, and subsequently through usual outlets/mail order.

"The North Star has guided mankind out of trouble for thousands of years and this is a positive message that uses this as a way forward for everyone after the last 3 years without mentioning the wretched C-word," says Nick Barrett.

North Star will feature a guest appearance from Johanna Stroud on backing vocals and violin, with artwork supplied by Liz Saddington, who also created the art for 2020's Love Over Fear.

Pendragon's three special Everyone’s a VIP! weekends this May will see the band play in Holland Norway and the UK. The evenings will see the band performing all of Love Over Fear plus other favourites on the first might and all of Not Of This World plus other favourites on Night 2, which also will feature an acoustic set and a Q and A from the stage for everyone to be part of.

Pendragon will be joined by new backing singers Johanna Stroud and Sally Minnear, daughter of Gentle Giant's Kerry Minnear, plus Roger Patterson formerly of Twice Bitten, on 12 string guitar (Roger will also be playing support slot).

Pendragon Everyone's A VIP! weekends:

May 12/13: Ned Zoertemeer The Boerderij

May 20/21: UK Morecambe The Platform

May 26/27: NOR We Love Rock Festival

Get tickets.