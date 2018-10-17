Paul McCartney shares the feel good factor in Come On To Me video

Paul McCarney has released a video for his new single Come On To Me.

The track appears on Macca’s new studio album Egypt Station which launched on September 7 via Capitol Records.

The new video features three nightshift workers who all share a love of dancing to the song, with the trio taking centre stage in the shoot.

A statement reads: “We’ve met Fred ‘Little Freddie’ Maxwell Maxwell who loves hijacking the in-store sound system at the department store where he works as a security guard.

“Ali Almohri who works at his family’s food truck hoping that one day the young woman he has a crush on will notice he’s looking for more than just casual conversation – and Elsa Morales who works two jobs to support her family while still managing to radiate good energy and be the epitome of positivity.”

To keep the feel good factor going, McCartney has called on his fans to share their own dance routines for the song on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #COTMChallenge.

So what are you waiting for? Go for it!

Paul will head out the Freshen Up tour dates across the UK in December.

Paul McCartney - Freshen Up 2018 tour dates

Dec 12: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 16: London O2 Arena