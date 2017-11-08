Mansun’s One EP heads up reissue campaign

Mansun’s One EP is to be re-issued as a limited edition 12-inch next month.

It will launch on December 15 after it was previously announced that Kscope had acquired Paul Draper and co’s entire back catalogue.

The One EP was originally released in 1996 and featured the tracks Egg Shaped Fred, Ski Jump Nose, Lemonade Secret Drinker and Thief. The new edition will be pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl and is now available for pre-order.

Draper says: “I’m absolutely delighted to be working on Mansun with Kscope – the new custodians of the catalogue.

“The original Mansun LPs are extremely rare so I’m looking forward to reissuing the catalogue on top quality vinyl as the Mansun fanbase has asked me about this for a long time now.

“We have many unreleased and rare recordings to compliment this body of work. Fans can therefore look forward to a series of enhanced, reissue Mansun packages.

“I will be working closely with Six and Spooky Action mixer/engineer, Pdub, who recently mixed Bjork’s entire catalogue into 5.1.”

Mansun albums Attack Of The Grey Lantern, Six, Little Kix and Kleptomania will be rolled out over the course of the next 18 months, with further details to be revealed in due course.

Draper will head out on a tour of the UK and Ireland in February and March next year. Find a full list of his live shows below, along with the video for Mansun’s Egg Shaped Fred.

Feb 19: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 20: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Feb 21: Bristol Bierkellar, UK

Feb 23: Dublin The Workman’s Club, Ireland

Feb 24: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Feb 26: Edinburgh The Caves, UK

Feb 27: Glasgow The Art School, UK

Mar 01: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 02: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Mar 03: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Mar 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 06: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Mar 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Mar 08: London Brixton Electric, UK

