Pattern-Seekling Animals release Here In My Autumn video

US prog rockers and Spock's Beard spin-off act Pattern-Seeking Animals have released a video for brand new song Here In My Autumn. It's the first song released from the band's forthcoming second album Prehensile Tales, which is released through InsideOut Music on May 15. You can watch the new video in full below.

"The tale of a man clinging to a chapter in his life that's become impossible to return to yet impossible to forget," explains songwriter and keyboard player John Boegehold of the new song. "Of course that describes much of life itself, doesn't it?”

“I started writing for the second album right as we were finishing up the first one. I wanted to change around some of the songwriting approaches I’d been using and draw from a few different musical influences while not straying too far from the overall vibe of the band.”

"This album is another collection of lush arrangements and infectious melodies," adds Ted Leonard. "I mean really infectious. There are certain lines that are the last thing going through my head at night and the first thing in the morning. I think it's actually furthering my insanity."

Prehensile Tales will be released as Gatefold 2LP plus CD, Limited Edition CD, and as digital album.