Pattern-Seeking Animals share video for new single In My Dying Days

US prog rockers Pattern-Seeking Animals have shared a video for their brand new single, In My Dying Days.

It's taken from the quartet's upcoming fifth album Friend of All Creatures, their first for new label GEP Records, which will be released on February 14.

"We're all very proud of this album and are looking forward to everyone finally hearing it," enthuses keyboard player, guitarist and producer John Boegehold, who is joined in the band by Spock's Beard members Ted Leonard and Dave Meros and former Spock's drummer Jimmy Keegan.

Boegehold has also produced Friend Of All Creatures, which takes its title from a verse in the Bhagavad Gita, as well as writing all seven of the new album's songs. It was engineered and mixed at Woodcliff Studio in Los Angeles by Frank Rosato in 2024.

Pre-orders for the album will begin on January 15.

Pattern-Seeking Animals - In My Dying Days (visualizer/lyric video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: GEP Records)

Pattern-Seeking Animals: Friend Of All Creatures

1. Future Perfect World

2. Another Holy Grail

3. Down the Darkest Road

4. In My Dying Days

5. The Seventh Sleeper

6. Days We’ll Remember

7. Words of Love Evermore