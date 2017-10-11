Paradise Lost announce UK and Ireland tour

Paradise Lost have announced a UK and Ireland tour which will take place early next year.

They’ll play a total of eight dates in February 2018 in support of their latest album Medusa, which was released in September this year via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Gregor Mackintosh says: “With only London and the Damnation festival covered while in the UK on the current tour, we set about planning a more comprehensive set of UK dates to follow in February 2018.

“We look forward to bringing Medusa live to the four corners of our fair isle and hope to see you all there.”

The tour will get under way at Colchester’s Arts Centre on February 15 and wrap up with a set at Manchester’s Gorilla on the 23rd of the month.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday (October 13) through Paradise Lost’s website.

Find a full list of dates below.

Feb 15: Colchester Arts Centre, UK

Feb 16: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Feb 17: Bristol Thekla, UK

Feb 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Feb 20: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Feb 21: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland

Feb 22: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Feb 23: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia

Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland

Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy

Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands

Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

Watch Paradise Lost’s video for Until The Grave