Paradise Lost announce UK and Ireland tour

Paradise Lost have announced a UK and Ireland tour which will take place early next year.
They’ll play a total of eight dates in February 2018 in support of their latest album Medusa, which was released in September this year via Nuclear Blast.
Guitarist Gregor Mackintosh says: “With only London and the Damnation festival covered while in the UK on the current tour, we set about planning a more comprehensive set of UK dates to follow in February 2018.
“We look forward to bringing Medusa live to the four corners of our fair isle and hope to see you all there.”
The tour will get under way at Colchester’s Arts Centre on February 15 and wrap up with a set at Manchester’s Gorilla on the 23rd of the month.
Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday (October 13) through Paradise Lost’s website.
Find a full list of dates below.
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- Moose Blood announce 2018 UK tour
- Go inside Metallica's epic world tour in the new issue of Metal Hammer
- Watch brand new trailer for American Satan
Paradise Lost 2018 UK and Ireland tour dates
Feb 15: Colchester Arts Centre, UK
Feb 16: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK
Feb 17: Bristol Thekla, UK
Feb 18: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Feb 20: Belfast Limelight 2, UK
Feb 21: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland
Feb 22: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK
Feb 23: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Paradise Lost 2017 tour dates
Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia
Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia
Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary
Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany
Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland
Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy
Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK
Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands
Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany